18:23

Alfonso León, Mauricio García de la Vega’s lawyer, communicates that he is challenging the meeting, as he had announced in previous days.

18:22

María del Mar Carrillo and Juan Óscar López, two of the directors, have not been able to attend for personal reasons.

18:21

Capital assistance is more than 2.6 million euros, 65% of the total. Therefore, the meeting can be held on first call.

18:17

moments of uncertainty The wait continues to find out if there is a quorum and the meeting can begin. All the big shareholders are present. The lawyer Francisco Pérez, from Enrique Roca, wants to know exactly what quorum is present to know if he votes or abstains, reports José Otón.

18:13

The secretary of the Board, Antonio Rubio, checks if there is a quorum and the meeting can begin.

18:07

The president of Real Murcia, Agustín Ramos, arrives. In the photo, together with the directors Francisco Miró and Antonio Pedreño.

17:55

They access the leading facilities of the board such as Francisco Tornel, Francisco García or Higinio Pérez.

17:53

This shareholders’ meeting is presented as the hottest in recent years after the recent breakdown of the pact between the president, Agustín Ramos, and Felipe Moreno.



17:47

The lawyers of Mauricio García de la Vega, Alfonso León (in the image) and Enrique Roca’s, Francisco Pérez, have also attended.

17:43

The meeting is held at the facilities of the Enrique Roca stadium, where there are already important shareholders such as former president Francisco Tornel, Higinio Pérez or Francisco García, from Prevemur.

17:41

We are going to tell minute by minute a momentous event for the present of Real Murcia, which will be held this afternoon on first call if 51% of the entity’s share capital attends.

17:3917:39

Buenas tardes! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Real Murcia shareholders’ meeting.