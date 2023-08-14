If it is up to a number of former shareholders of Credit Suisse, the takeover price that the Swiss bank UBS paid for arch-rival Credit Suisse, which had run into problems, will be tested by the court. The Swiss investment association SASV, together with a group of investors, has started a lawsuit about this at the court in Zurich that deals with corporate matters.

The investors (some 1,000 in total) believe they were underpaid when the Swiss bank was taken over by rival UBS earlier this year. Shareholders feel duped because they were paid 0.76 Swiss francs (0.79 euros) per Credit Suisse share in March, while two days before the forced takeover, for which a special law was passed, a share of the major Swiss bank was still worth 1.86 francs. In addition, according to its own accounts, all the bank’s assets were 13.70 francs per share, writes SASV.

“The acquisition price […] was determined without any basis in a rushed process,” SASV previously wrote in a call for investors to join. “Moreover, the deal has been far too beneficial for UBS.” According to SASV, both objections can also be derived from the process. UBS first offered 1 billion francs and then 3 billion under pressure from Swiss politics. “The takeover of Switzerland’s second largest bank by the largest bank was a horse trade, with the sale price being determined arbitrarily.”

The takeover of Credit Suisse was orchestrated by the Swiss government at the end of March. The bank had been in serious trouble due to a series of scandals. After an imperfection was found in the accounts, the share price plummeted and 10 billion francs in savings were withdrawn from the bank every day.

Concerned investors may feel bolstered by a decision by UBS last week to terminate government guarantees surrounding the acquisition. To persuade UBS to take over the rival, the Swiss government had guaranteed a loss of 9 billion francs on losses on the new properties, such as depreciation or future fines. The central bank had also issued a guarantee for 100 billion francs.

Not the only lawsuit

At the time, these government guarantees were widely criticized. Why was support from the taxpayer necessary again, despite all the rules that had been set up after the credit crisis? UBS said last Friday that after reviewing all of Credit Suisse’s assets covered by the guarantees, it had concluded that it did not need government assistance. Investors could deduce from this that UBS also believes that Credit Suisse was less unhealthy in hindsight than was suggested during the takeover.

According to SASV, the group of investors that joined the takeover price case mainly consists of small investors from Switzerland and of employees and former employees of Credit Suisse who were paid in shares of the bank. The participants therefore also come from Great Britain, the United States, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands – countries where employees of the internationally operating Credit Suisse came from. SASV could not say how many Dutch investors are involved in the claim.

The SASV case is not the only lawsuit over the takeover. Earlier, a number of larger investors already joined a case of a commercial party. According to the Zurich court, several individuals have also reported. SASV expects their case to take about a year and a half if it were to reach a court decision. However, the association says it is open to discussing a settlement with UBS.