Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, ​​this Wednesday during an event. ALBERT GEA (REUTERS)

The shareholders of the company Mountain & Co I Acquisition are holding a decisive meeting this Thursday to be able to carry out the operation through which FC Barcelona wants to take its content subsidiary public. The day before the meeting, the company informed the supervisor that a significant part of its shareholders had already turned their back on the operation. Holders of 1.76 million ordinary shares have requested the reimbursement of their money, for the equivalent of about 19.4 million dollars (about 18 million euros).

Mountain is a Spac, a company created expressly to undertake an acquisition, a shell without activity, but with cash in hand. In these companies, investors have several opportunities to liquidate their holdings if the proposed operation does not convince them or if they are not interested in maintaining their position for any reason. These types of withdrawals are frequent and, in fact, the merger agreements for the IPO of Barça Media contemplated different reimbursement scenarios.

The latest data available indicated that Mountain had 134 million dollars, so withdrawal orders represent approximately 14% of the money. Predictably, even more funds will come out before the operation closes.

The Spac has once again encouraged its shareholders to approve its board’s proposals at this Thursday’s meeting. The first item on the agenda is to extend until March 9, 2024 the deadline to close the complex operation that would end with the establishment of the headquarters of Barça’s content subsidiary in the Netherlands to be listed from there on the American Nasdaq. The promoters of Mountain & Co indicate that if their proposals are not approved, the firm will be liquidated.

Mountain has until November 9 to close an operation, but he believes that he would not have time. What is being voted on at the moment is not the operation itself, but rather gaining time until March 9. If approved, another meeting would then come to approve the merger.

Renegotiation

Before the meeting, the first obstacle arose that was about to put an end to the operation, as EL PAÍS reported last week. Barça did not receive 40 million that it should have received before August 29, so the club chaired by Joan Laporta sent a letter warning that he did not feel obliged to go ahead with what was agreed. as communicated by the Spac to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).

In the letter he warned that “neither the income condition nor the deadline had been met” and that Barça and its subsidiaries “were not obliged by virtue of the business combination agreement to consummate the operations contemplated therein.” . The IPO was on the horizon.

Barça and Mountain renegotiated the agreement, according to the Nasdaq-listed firm, which will serve to host the Barça club’s content business. The deadline to receive the pending 40 million was extended until October 10, but the uncertainty remains: “It cannot be guaranteed that the additional third-party financing necessary to meet the income condition will be obtained before the deadline,” Mountain warned. “In addition, until the income condition is met, FC Barcelona may, at its sole and absolute discretion, terminate the business combination agreement at any time,” he added, as EL PAÍS also reported. Apart from that condition, other obstacles remain to complete the operation. The most imminent, the meeting this Thursday.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL