Investors accuse the company boss of having whitewashed the safety and efficiency of the autopilot function. The serious risk of accidents and injuries was kept secret.

Tesla shareholders are suing CEO Elon Musk for whitewashing the safety and efficiency of Autopilot. Image: AP

DTesla shareholders are suing electric car pioneer and CEO Elon Musk for whitewashing the safety and efficiency of the autopilot function. Tesla has hid for four years with false and misleading statements that the technology, which could be responsible for several fatal accidents, “poses a serious risk of accident and injury,” according to the class action lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco on Monday. The share price fell several times after accidents in connection with the driver assistance system and recall campaigns. CFO Zachary Kirkhorn and his predecessor Deepak Ahuja are also defendants.

Unspecified damages are being sought for Tesla shareholders for the period February 19, 2019 through February 17, 2023.

“As a result of the defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions and the sharp decline in the market value of the company’s common stock, the plaintiff and other members of the plaintiff class have suffered substantial loss and damage,” the complaint continued. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.