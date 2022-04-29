shareholders of Activision Blizzard (ATVI34) approved the acquisition of US$ 68.7 billion of the games studio by Microsoft, during an extraordinary meeting this Friday (29.Apr.2022).

The transaction depends on US regulators to complete. Despite its advance, Microsoft faces resistance from the Federal Trade Commission. The institution sees the purchase of the company as a violation of US antitrust laws.

For Activision, the purchase by Microsoft could be an important step in the development of new products and the growth of its technology infrastructure.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision, said that together with Microsoft, the studio will be better prepared to generate “great benefits” to your players.

“Today, the overwhelming support of our shareholders confirmed our dream that, together with Microsoft, we will position ourselves even better in the market and create content of value for our players, better opportunities for our employees, and maintain our focus on becoming a example of an aggregative, inclusive and respectful work environment”said Kotick.