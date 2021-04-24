The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to Cairo, yesterday, represents a strong new impetus for the established strategic relations between the UAE and Egypt. Continuous consultation and coordination on regional and international developments contribute to enhancing security in the Middle East, based on the two countries ’keenness to exert their utmost efforts to ensure the security and stability of the Arab region and the interests of its people, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

With the keenness of the wise leadership in the Emirates and Egypt to enhance joint cooperation in various fields, aspirations for progress, development and prosperity are realized, not only in the two brotherly countries, but also for the Arab peoples, who are looking forward with optimism and hope for everything that results from the bilateral consultations between the two sides.

The pioneering role of the UAE and Egypt is indispensable and inevitable, in the face of many regional and international challenges, with the political, economic and military weight they represent, with substantial support from soft power that prepares the two countries with major responsibilities and basic obligations in ensuring the security, stability and well-being of the peoples of the region.

For its part, the UAE is striving hard for a better future in which everyone enjoys prosperity in the Middle East and the world, and Egypt for its part is always keen to reject any practices aimed at destabilizing the Gulf or compromising its security.

“the Union”