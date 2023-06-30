An electric van meanders along a winding road with the same calm with which the sun begins to reflect on the sea. The driver stops and greets a young man, who gets in and sits in the back seat. Four minutes later, a girl mounts. The journey, of just 15 minutes, adapts to the requests of the three passengers, who have previously booked their route with a mobile application. This innovative electric and on-demand public transport does not work in a large capital or in a modern industrial estate, but rather in Astypalea, a secluded Greek island of just 1,400 inhabitants and shaped like a butterfly. The island territories —in Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands—, most vulnerable to climate change, take advantage of their reduced territory to promote faster changes that anticipate what the mobility of the future will be like.

“The islands have a limited area, and that allows them to carry out the transition to more sustainable mobility sooner,” says May López, spokesperson for Companies for Sustainable Mobility. “On the one hand, they have many fleets of rental cars that are frequently renewed, and these companies can set more ambitious objectives than individuals; on the other, they are also carrying out projects to promote LNG gas and hydrogen in maritime transport”, he continues.

Various electric vehicles on the Greek island of Astypalea. volkswagen

In Astipalea, which is beginning to be known as “the electric island”, they are immersed in a powerful electrification project —promoted by the Greek Government and the Volkswagen Group— to replace all their combustion vehicles with zero-emission ones. On the one hand, they have released Astybus, an on-demand service provided by five electric vans that pick up and take travelers to points previously selected in a mobile application. “A taxi would have cost me 10 euros, this one costs me five, the problem is that at 8:00 p.m. the service ends,” explains one of the users. In addition, the ambulance that covers the three towns on the island is also electrified, as are the police cars or the motorcycle. made in Spain piloted by its mayor, Nikolaos Komineas.

At the moment, there are 84 electric vehicles on the island (almost all from Volkswagen), which are still a minority compared to the total number of those that circulate on the island. The State offers potential buyers the largest public aid in the entire country for the acquisition of a zero-emission car, up to 12,000 euros, to carry out an ambitious project that, in addition to replacing old cars, accompanies in summer Greece’s first car-sharing system: cars, motorcycles and bicycles (all electric) can be booked through an app designed by Code, a Seat subsidiary.

Volkswagen electric vans at a charging point in Astypalea. volkswagen

Astipalea has become a laboratory to find out to what extent carbon-neutral mobility is possible. Located an hour by flight from Athens, this island of classic white buildings with its indigo-crowned churches seems to have the perfect measurements for testing: 97 square kilometers (half that of Ciudad Real), 1,330 inhabitants (although it receives 36,000 tourists in summer months) and 1,500 vehicles. Maik Stephan, Head of Business Development of the Volkswagen Group, avoids setting dates to achieve the goal of total electric mobility, but considers that within his plans the total fleet of vehicles that the island will end up having will be reduced by a third thanks to shared mobility. “It is a transition that takes time, but that is already leaving results. It is not just theory”, defends Mayor Komineas.

Balearic and Canary Islands

In Spain, the island territories are also implementing interesting measures in terms of mobility. Balearic Islands, for example, approved its Climate Change Law in 2019 —two years before the national regulations— and includes ambitious objectives, the most notable of which is the ban on new diesel vehicles entering the community from 2025 (which brings the European Union’s veto on diesel vehicles one decade earlier). combustion engines). The regulation includes the obligation to install charging points in car parks and cover them with solar panels, as well as the creation of sustainable mobility plans in large workplaces. This last measure is not yet in force in the rest of the territory, as the State Sustainable Mobility Law has not been approved.

Several electric vehicles for rent at the Palma de Mallorca airport, last Thursday. FRANCISCO UBILLA

More interesting is the electrification of the vacation vehicle rental fleets. At the national level it is still very low: in the first four months of the year, rental companies registered 60,000 new cars, of which only 1,200 were electric (0.18% of the total of around 650,000 rental vehicles). The Balearic Islands already imposes that 2% of them are zero emissions (5% in 2025, and 15% in 2030). The sector believes that it is too soon: “The customer hardly demands electric vehicles, since there is a clear problem in Spain of a lack of charging infrastructure. Imposing this type of quota means that many electric companies are left without rent, even in season of high demand”, explains a spokeswoman for fenevalwhich brings together the majority of companies rent a car that operate in Spain.

Arturo Pérez de Lucia, director of the Business Association for Electric Mobility (aedive), answers: “More and more tourists are looking for sustainable solutions on their vacations. The electric vehicle is still a challenge for two reasons. One is economic, since rental prices are more expensive than combustion, and another is the fear of the recharging experience, but it must be remembered that there are already 100% electric models whose autonomy is more than enough to travel for several days each of the islands from end to end without the need to recharge”. May López adds: “Tourists stay in hotels that have to have recharging points, they use parking where it must also be possible to reload, and its travel distances are usually shorter; It is an ideal sector to advance in electrification”.

Meanwhile, the Canary Islands approved its counterpart law in 2022, which contemplates that companies draw up sustainable mobility plans, free street parking for electric cars, that administrations encourage cycling and build protected bike lanes, and that the public sector replace all its vehicles with zero-emission vehicles in 2032; This period is extended to car rental companies until 2037 —for now, your purchase is exempt from IGIC, the Canarian VAT. However, there are already marks of rent a car who are getting ahead, like cicar, which has some 15,000 vehicles distributed throughout the islands, 15% of which are already electric, hybrid and LNG. According to Javier Martín, spokesman for the company, “recharging points are still not enough to provide coverage for all vehicles. However, the client who travels for business to an island for a day does usually request this type of car, since the autonomy is sufficient for a day”.

Electric cars for rent from the Canarian company Cicar. cicar

According to Aedive data from the end of 2022, there are about 10,000 electric cars registered in the Canary Islands (both pure and plug-in hybrids), twice as many as in the Balearic Islands (about 5,000). According to data from ganvam, the employer of dealers, the Canary Islands community has been since 2020 the third in Spain with the most electric cigars registered, while the Balearic Islands was the eighth in 2020 and is now the sixth. In terms of infrastructure, Aedive has recorded 625 public charging points in the Canary Islands and 888 in the Balearic Islands (the latter with one of the best averages in Spain); the Balearic Executive increases this figure to 1,000 points, while the Canary Islands takes it to 1,260 (some have been able to settle this year and others are not yet active).

“The archipelagos are one of the most vulnerable territories to the effects of climate change if we do not take courageous measures against this phenomenon,” says José Antonio Valbuena, acting councilor for the Canarian Ecological Transition. “That is why we set full decarbonisation for 2040, 10 years before Europe and Spain”, he continues.

Low emission zones

Juan Pedro Yllanes, his Balearic counterpart, also in office, opines in a similar way: “The territorial scale of the islands makes the expansion of electric mobility possible due to the size of the territory. In fact, entire islands can be declared Low Emission Zones thanks to state climate change law, they are part of the program Clean Energy for EU Islands [Energía limpia para islas europeas] to advance the decarbonization objectives with respect to the continent and it is proposed to advance the decarbonization calendar establishing 2040 as a possible date”.

López puts a but: “The islands are advancing in the decarbonization of fleet vehicles more than the rest of Spain, but they are still lagging behind in terms of electrification of public transport, and they should bet more on it.” According to a recent count by EL PAÍS, Palma de Mallorca has only 11 electric buses out of 178, and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, one out of 250. In any case, both cities have ordered more vehicles of this type for the coming months.

Another issue that concerns the islands is their ability to provide themselves with clean energy in an exercise of coherence: even if a vehicle is electric, how that electricity is generated is key, either with renewable sources or from fossil fuels. Astipalea is an example: its electricity generation depends on a plant that burns 1,800 million liters of diesel per year. Within its ambitious program is the construction of a plant powered by solar panels and an energy accumulator in the hours that the sun fails that will begin to function next year. Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands already cover 25% of their electricity demand with renewables, and in the Canary Islands the figure is around 20%. According to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, the islands have isolated electrical networksTherefore, they need to incorporate storage to fully integrate renewable energy. That is the real future of zero emissions in transport.

The challenges of transport on demand “It is an experiment, but on-demand transport in metropolitan and very dense areas is very difficult to carry out and it would not be possible in the Balearic Islands either,” says Lidia Montero, a professor at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and a specialist in the application of statistics to planning. Of transport. In 2006 she participated in a study on the possibility of launching a service similar to that of Astipalea in Barcelona, ​​with 1,500 eight-seater vans, and the results of the microsimulation made the feasibility of this public transport project impossible. Assuming that they covered 10% of the demand, they concluded that during the entire service each of these vans would have transported an average of 1.5 people. The additional route, required to provide service to all passengers, reduced the chances of success, although Montero assures that a system of stops like the one used on the Greek island would improve his results.

