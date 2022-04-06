In the search for more customers, some apps now offer shared shopping options, a model in which a group gets together to purchase certain products and gets more discounts as more people enter the final account. The scheme is similar to what Peixe Urbano and Groupon did years ago, offering discount coupons on a large scale, but integrating and connecting more people over the internet.

This is the case of the Magazine Luiza app, which launched the “Buy Together” function in March, offering wholesale products with discounts of up to 60%. In the space developed within the retailer’s application, it is possible to find drinks, electronics and various discount items as a minimum quota is reached.

Facily is another example of an app with the same purpose, offering an extensive catalog of 190,000 products, including personal items, household items, electronics, clothing and even perishable foods. In exponential growth since the beginning of the pandemic, point that turned the company into a “unicorn”the app is a good option for those who want to buy with discounts and don’t mind receiving the product two weeks after payment.

These two cases fit into what is called “social commerce”, a model imported from large markets such as the Chinese and the North American. And since not everything is just easy on the internet, you need to protect yourself in some way to avoid fraud and theft.

Facily, for example, received more than 151 thousand complaints in Procon last year, a fact that led the platform to sign a term of commitment with the supervisory body, committing to reimburse customers and create complaint channels for problems with purchases.

Large networks like Magazine Luiza have know-how in deliveries and you know that any problem in this relationship with the direct seller will be solved. In smaller apps, you should pay attention to the rules and information of each promotion, in addition to payment methods and delivery times.

Any additional problem that is not resolved directly by the purchase platform, Procon must be activated. Don’t forget to research well on that website or app and read the most common complaints from customers who have shopped in these spaces.

