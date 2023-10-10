SThey are good at what they do and they are ambitious. The logical step, says Anna Jacob, was for the three of them to seek a position as chief physician. But as senior physicians at various clinics, they are realistic and know that such a position means a lot of administrative work and less contact with patients. “So it’s not a particularly attractive starting situation for any of us,” says the gynecologist. “We didn’t want to do it alone, but the three of us could easily imagine it.”

Ursula Kals Editor in business, responsible for “Youth Writes”.

The ideal constellation for them to combine administration and patient care. This is how the idea developed. The gynecologists Setareh Huschi, Anna Jacob and Simone Klüber sat down together, designed their new position, so to speak, and applied on their own initiative. The concept and competence convinced the management of Asklepios. Jacob summarizes her application: “Here we are, this is what we have to offer, do you want us?” The clinic in Hamburg wanted to. Since then, the three female doctors have shared the head position in gynecology. All three work full-time at the Asklepios Clinic Wandsbek.