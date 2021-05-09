Thomas Ondarra

The governments of South Africa, India and many other developing countries are calling for a release of intellectual property rights (including vaccine patents) to accelerate the global production of COVID-19 supplies. They are absolutely right. The intellectual properties related to the fight against the pandemic must be unleashed and, in fact, actively shared among scientists, companies and nations.

The pharmaceutical industry and the governments of several vaccine-producing countries (including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Commission) have opposed the release of patents. [este artículo se escribió días antes de que Estados Unidos decidiera apoyar la liberalización de las patentes de las vacunas contra la covid]But 150 public leaders and experts sent an open letter to US President Joe Biden in support of the initiative. There is no longer any question as to who is right. In view of the increase in COVID-19 infections in several regions (the most recent case is India), the continued emergence of new lethal variants of the virus and the inability of current manufacturers to meet the global demand for vaccines, suspend the application of intellectual property rights, or an equivalent measure, is an urgent necessity from a practical point of view; and it is also a moral imperative.

As a general rule, intellectual property should not stand in the way of production increases that help fight COVID-19 or any other public health emergency. We need more countries to produce vaccines, diagnostic kits and other necessary materials. Any intellectual property-related delay could lead to millions of additional deaths from COVID-19 and expose the entire world’s population to more viral mutations, with the potential for infecting people who have already been vaccinated.

But even so, we find that the urgent needs of the world confront the narrow corporate interests of a few pharmaceutical companies in the United States and Europe, who are even trying to turn their opposition to patent release into a geopolitical issue, with the argument that it is necessary to prevent China and Russia from acquiring the necessary knowledge to produce mRNA-based vaccines. This argument is immoral, and in fact it can be murderous. If that opposition slows the production of effective vaccines in China and Russia, it will put everyone in the United States, Europe and the rest of the world at direct risk.

Even under the best of circumstances, intellectual property involves a balance between costs and benefits. Patents provide an incentive for innovation, but at the price of granting 20 years of monopoly power to their holders. So the benefits of innovation must be weighed against the cost of supply-limiting monopoly power. In a deadly pandemic, the choice is clear: patents must be released to increase the supply of vital products to end the pandemic.

Relevant international law, codified in the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, already recognizes that it is sometimes necessary and legitimate for governments to override intellectual property by resorting to compulsory licenses to deal with health emergencies. public. These licenses allow local companies to use proprietary intellectual property. The right to compulsory licensing to protect public health was agreed in 2001 as part of the AADPIC in the case of production for local use, and in 2005 it was extended to production for export to countries that lack their own production capacity.

Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa can build capacity to increase the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines. But they do not want to appeal to the compulsory license for fear of reprisals from the United States government or other countries where there are patent holders. The blanket patent release will overcome countries’ fear of invoking the compulsory license separately and will resolve other major bureaucratic hurdles that affect the use of those licenses. It can also help for other technologies besides vaccines (solvents and reagents, vials, diagnostic kits, etc.).

Patent release can be carefully and selectively designed. The holders should receive reasonable compensation for the successful use of the patents, and the application should be limited to the fight against covid, without automatic extension to other uses. Also, the suspension of patents should be temporary, say, for five years.

The pharmaceutical industry maintains that the suspension will deprive it of legitimate profits and financial incentives for future drug development. But these claims are greatly exaggerated and are more due to greed than reason. Patents held by Moderna, BioNTech-Pfizer and other companies are not primarily the result of their own innovations, but rather academic research funded by the United States Government, in particular through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) . Private companies claim exclusive rights to patents that are largely the result of public funding and academic research.

Public money

Some of the most important scientific advances related to mRNA vaccines stem from NIH-grant research in the 1990s and early 2000s by a biochemist and immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania, and their discoveries were made possible by a network of academic researchers also funded by NIH. The University of Pennsylvania still holds key patents that it licensed to BioNTech and Moderna. Since the appearance of COVID-19, the United States Government has provided at least $ 955 million to Moderna to accelerate clinical trials and other processes, and also signed an advance purchase agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer. In total, the United States Government contributed more than $ 10 billion to the accelerated development of covid vaccines.

The companies brought in private investors to build manufacturing capacity and sustain the final stages of research and development and clinical trials required to complete the creation of the vaccines. It is a significant stake for which private investors risked substantial sums. But in doing so they had the indispensable collaboration of the United States Government.

Private investors are going to make big profits, so they should contain greed (or someone should contain it for them) and recognize that patents need to be shared with everyone at this stage. Moderna’s current capitalization is around $ 73.4 billion, a huge figure compared to the $ 1.1 billion raised by the company’s 2018 IPO.

The benefits of mRNA vaccines and other intellectual properties must be made available to everyone now, and related practical knowledge must be shared as quickly and as widely as possible. We can accelerate immunization around the world to save lives, prevent the emergence of new variants, and end the pandemic. Intellectual property should be at the service of the global good, not humanity at the service of the interests of a few private companies.

Jeffrey D. Sachs is a professor at Columbia University and director of its Center for Sustainable Development. He is also President of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. © Project Syndicate 1995–2021. Translation by Esteban Flamini.