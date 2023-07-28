For months the Netflix platform has made decisions that some users have labeled as questionable, one of which has been to remove the possibility of sharing passwords so that friends or family members can watch programming not exactly at the same address. And despite all this, it seems that there is no problem in terms of losses and that would bring problems.

Since this company has done much better since it implemented said regulation, others have wanted to imitate the decision, and now in Disney+ This same limitation of the use of accounts may be given. As commented by some technology pages, the company would be planning such a restriction but not with the implemented technology that detects the location of the user in question.

However, it is something that has already been implemented for years with other companies, because at least in the region of Indiait is planned to restrict the use of a certain number of sessions at the same time, specifically it is about 10. So, the account sharing issue should not be in great danger, unless there are people who want to use their session on 11 devices.

It is worth mentioning that this could be the start of something bigger, since Netflix He had taken the same steps when he first started his business, and little by little the number of users who could share an account decreased. That until finally it came to today, where it is mandatory to see the content in the IP address detected as the main one.

For now, at least in Latin America, the rule of Disney has not been implemented.

Via: Reuters