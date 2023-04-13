A woman at the top of a state investee, specifically Terna. According to government sources, Giuseppina Di Foggia is preparing to take the lead in the company operating the electricity transmission networks in the role of CEO, replacing Stefano Donnarumma, while the presidency should be entrusted to Igor De Blasio .

The official list is awaited from Cassa depositi e prestiti, Terna’s main shareholder. But the figure now seems to have been taken and leading sources assure that the game is now over.