ShareChat you may have never heard of it. It is, after all, an Indian service offered through the downloadable app it is named after here. We’re here today to talk about the company and a sad decision it made lose many employees their jobs. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed.

ShareChat: Mohalla Tech has laid off a huge chunk of staff!

These are tough times and now we can no longer deny it. Mohalla Tech is just the latest example of how ultimately losing your job is a matter of the blink of an eye. As far as ShareChat is concerned, investors have been pressing for a while to lower the costs associated with the project due to the current economic situation. Sadly that eventually happened as the company released a statement commenting on how it all came to be more expensive and consequently necessary invest only in high priority projects:

“The decision to reduce staff was taken after heated discussions and proof that investments will be very cautious this year”

Anyway despite it being cut about 20% of the staff, ShareChat remains a really interesting project valued at 5 billion dollars and with around 180 million monthly active users. In case of second thoughts, rest assured that we will keep you informed and only for the moment we will give you an appointment for the next article!

