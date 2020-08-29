On August 17, the Kemerovo region canceled the mandatory two-week isolation for visitors from other regions. And the very next day, the local tourism development agency VisitKuzbass, together with Rosturizm, invited journalists from the federal media to show the region’s tourism opportunities and prove that the stereotype of Kuzbass as a “global stoker” should become a thing of the past. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

“You probably think that Kuzbass is the land of coal, ore and metallurgical plants. Well, what kind of tourism can there be in this region? We know this and decided to prove to you that Kuzbass is not only an industry, but also stunning mountains, clean rivers and delicious food, ”says Anton Pyatovskiy, Minister of Tourism and Youth Policy of the Kemerovo Region.

Our meeting takes place at the Sheregesh ski resort in the south of the Kemerovo region. The place was not chosen by chance: skiing is 70% of the tourist flow to Kuzbass.

Ski (k) paradise

Sheregesh is called a tourist highlight of the region, which in terms of attendance in Russia is second only to the slopes of Krasnaya Polyana. Sheregesh receives about 1.5 million tourists annually. By the end of 2020, the figure, for obvious reasons, will be less, but Kuzbass is not discouraged. On the contrary, the current situation is considered here as the beginning of a new stage in the development of not only Sheregesh, but the entire Gornaya Shoria – a region in the south of the Kemerovo region, which is deservedly called Siberian Switzerland.

“We have great ambitions. We don’t want to be a regional resort. Even being a resort of all-Russian importance is not enough for us, ”assures Pyatovsky.

Sheregesh, or simply Gesh, as a ski resort began 40 years ago. But until the beginning of the nineties there was only a ski lift, a hotel and a bathhouse: they were erected for the Spartakiad of the peoples of the RSFSR. After the collapse of the USSR and the actual shutdown of the ore and coal industry (the basis of the Kuzbass economy), the district administration began to think about how to live – or rather earn money – further.

Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov

“We then created the Shoria Tour structure here and started developing the resort,” says Vladimir Makuta, the current head of the Tashtagol region, where Sheregesh is located. According to him, those who started business in Sheregesh in the early nineties are still working here.

“We have also built hotels and ski lifts. In 1997, the resort received 4 thousand people. Then we thought: e-my, how many people. They came to us not only from Kemerovo and Novokuznetsk, but also from Novosibirsk, Tomsk and other cities, ”recalls Makuta.

Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov

Now Sheregesh has 15 slopes of varying difficulty and a total length of 35 km, to which 19 lifts (drag, chair and gondola) lead. The highest point is Mount Mustag (1570 m), and most of the trails are located on Mount Zelenaya – 1270 m.

It offers about 70 hotels (some are located directly in the resort right at the foot of the mountain, others – in the village of the same name, 4 km away). Most of the hotels in Sheregesh are 3-4-storey complexes, built in the image of alpine chalets.

Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov

The development of the resort does not stop for a day. And this applies not only directly to the tourism infrastructure, but also communications. For example, the day before our visit, the district administration signed a contract for the construction of treatment facilities. The cost is about 1 billion rubles. And the next contract, which is being prepared for signing, concerns the reconstruction of water supply. As a result, the resort will receive a new water intake, new networks, new filtering stations.

The ski season in Sheregesh is one of the longest in Russia, the first snow falls here in mid-September, and in October all slopes are covered with it. Officially, the season starts here on the first weekend of November, the thickness of the snow cover on the slopes reaches 7 m. Experienced skiers claim that Sheregesh has a unique structure of snow: it is “real, fluffy” and does not stick together due to low humidity. It is not for nothing that because of such a “powder” in Sheregesh, freeride (off-piste skiing) is very popular.

Photo: vk.com/Alexander Chichkov

The season lasts until the end of April and ends with the Grelka Fest, when thousands of skiers come down the mountain in swimsuits. This event became Sheregesh’s calling card not only in Russia, but also in the world: in 2017 it entered the Guinness Book of Records as the most massive ski slope in swimwear (that year 1498 people moved down the mountain, the next year it was already 1525), and the British called “Hot-water bottle” the sexiest festival on the planet.

It’s a paradox, but the closing of the season in Sheregesh is perhaps the most fun time: during the day they dance and ride on the mountain, in the evening – in clubs and bars. As the organizers say, at this time we have “the sun is like Thailand, the snow is like in Austria, and the party is like in Ibiza.”

Yeti-bashing

Alpine skiers and snowboarders are the most popular tourists in the Kemerovo Region, but they are far from the only guests who are expected here and who will be interested in Kuzbass. The regional authorities have actively taken up the positioning of the region as a place for ecological, active and gastronomic recreation. Therefore, even if you have never got up on skis and are not going to do this, they will not let you get bored.

Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov

How about heading out to find Bigfoot? Kuzbass Yeti is the same brand of the region as Sheregesh and bikini descent. The legend of the elusive monster was not only popularized here, but also monetized. And the point is not even the sale of soft yeti toys or magnets with his image, whole expeditions come here looking for traces of the Bigfoot.

The Yeti “appeared” in Gornaya Shoria in 2008-2009, when, due to the closure of some mines in the area, the authorities faced the question of how to recover the lost income. It was then that the legend appeared that the Bigfoot was noticed in the Azasskaya cave area in the Shor National Park (this is about 100 km from Sheregesh).

Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov

Already in 2012, documentary filmmakers from Italy flew here, who discovered a mysterious wool in a cave, and a DNA test allegedly confirmed that it belongs to a creature unknown to science.

Since tourists come here from all over the planet in search of the yeti, looking for Bigfoot, studying his tracks. Some even take pictures of something. At one time, the regional authorities announced a reward of 1 million rubles for the capture of Bigfoot, but a few years later the announcement of the reward was withdrawn.

Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov

And even though six months later, British scientists smashed the conclusions of the Italians to smithereens, but in Kuzbass they prefer not to spread about it. The legend is beautiful, why kill her …

Over the mountains and under water

The second most popular type of tourism in Kuzbass is pedestrian. And for this, no matter how paradoxical it sounds, you don’t have to go far. On the same Sheregesh you will be offered several routes of varying difficulty – both in the mountains, and in meadows, and even in swamps.

Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov

For example, you can go to the highest mountain of Sheregesh – Mustag. Translated from Shor language “ice mountain”, since the snow at the top completely disappears only by August.

And the most popular hiking (or snowmobile in winter) route is to Mount Kurgan. In 2000, in honor of the 2000th anniversary of Christianity, a huge worship cross was erected on its summit at an altitude of 1555 m.

Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov

Diving enthusiasts can go to one of the many flooded quarries where dive resorts are now located. The closest to Sheregesh is the resort “Temir” in the village of Temir-Tau. For its crystal clear water, this reservoir is called Siberian Baikal. All necessary equipment can be rented on site.

Photo: dive resort “Temir”

Several cars are flooded at the bottom of the quarry, there is a real border post, as well as a cash register. The organizers joke that this is for those who want to go ashore, but paid only for the dive. By the way, the depth of the quarry is over 100 m.

Alone with nature

Occupying the south of the Kemerovo region, Gornaya Shoria is a unique taiga region. In terms of area, this region is comparable, for example, with Montenegro, but only 20 thousand people live here, or five people per square kilometer. Most of Gornaya Shoria is occupied by the Shorsk National Park. Its paths can be walked for weeks (I mean, you know exactly where you are going, rather than wandering in search of a way out).

Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov

Shorsky Park is a place with a minimal presence of people. However, some human activity is still visible – here in almost every village solar panels are installed at least two houses. This is a special regional program for the electrification of the homes of local residents: it is expensive to run power lines here, but solar panels are just right: both environmentally friendly and easy to operate.

Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov

The rest is the same as hundreds of years ago: clean rivers, dirt roads and the lack of cellular communications. You can travel not only by land, but also by rivers. There are motor boats and catamarans available. Rafting takes place along calm stretches of rivers, so the trip is risk-free and is great for families. By the way, in summer there are several places where the water warms up well and you can swim.

Near the village of Ust-Kabyrza, on the territory of the park, where three rivers (Kabyrza, Mras-Su and Pyzas) join, there is a unique place – Museum-reserve “Three Rivers”. This is a completely restored camp of political prisoners of the times of repression. In Stalin’s times, more than 30 similar institutions and transfer points functioned in Gornaya Shoria.

Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov

The uniqueness of this museum is not only that it is located on the site of a real camp, but also that visitors can for a while

stay in a residential barrack, sit in a punishment cell, work in the industrial zone and try gruel. True, as the director of the museum says, over the 10 years of the existence of the “camp” there were only two such brave, and that they were enough for a couple of hours: the museum staff create a real atmosphere of the life of prisoners, therefore no phones and the Internet.

For the stomach

The Shor national cuisine is rich in everything that forests and rivers give. The main product is, of course, meat, in any form: boiled, baked, fried, dried, smoked.

A local feature of frying meat is that instead of butter and animal fat, thick sour cream is used. This method of cooking is especially good for game, since the meat of animals caught in the taiga is rather tough, and sour cream makes it softer and helps to remove an unpleasant odor.

Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov Photo: Izvestia / Kirill Komarov