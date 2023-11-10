Australia offers climate asylum to the residents of the Tuvalu archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. The plan is part of a broader pact in which Australia also promises the country support in the event of military aggression. Tuvalu is one of the countries most threatened by climate change and rising sea levels.
