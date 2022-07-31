The fire brigade is fighting the fire in the roof of the Fletcher Hotel, which is built against the stadium, with large equipment. It is unknown if anyone is still inside.

March and show matches will take place in the stadium this afternoon. The stadium is filled with many thousands of spectators from many countries. The south stand has been evacuated by order of the fire brigade. Other spectators may remain in the stadium.

Many people are now standing outside in the parking lots at the stadium. Corps that participate in the competitions have also come out.

The flames from the conflagration in the hotel could be seen in the stadium and flared up high.

