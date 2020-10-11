Mr. Ehrhardt, share prices recovered at an extraordinary pace after the crash in spring. Would you have thought that was possible?

Dennis Kremer Editor in the “Money & More” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Yes, I was expecting it. I have never considered the horror scenarios that so-called crash prophets have been selling effectively for years to be realistic.

Didn’t you worry about the sharp price setback at the beginning of the crisis?

You may be surprised: But in fact, I didn’t have any sleepless nights because of it, and I’ll tell you why. The huge aid packages that were first decided by the central banks and then by governments around the world have never existed in this form. At 78 years of age, I am an old hand in this business and I was sure that if governments and central banks release such amounts of money, then this must have a positive effect on the economy and on share prices. And since the prices usually anticipate what would happen to the economy half a year or a year later, I knew that the stock market recovery would start quickly.

Who says the stock market isn’t wrong? The number of infections is rising again, also in Germany.

If numerous companies were on the verge of bankruptcy, share prices were unlikely to rise. I don’t see that the stock exchange prices have detached themselves from the rest of the economy. On the contrary: there are encouraging signals everywhere that companies are coping with the crisis better than feared. The courses will continue to grow.

A little more specifically, please.

I cannot give an exact point in time, I am not a clairvoyant. But I expect the Dax to surpass the 16,000 point mark in the foreseeable future.

Honor your optimism. But that would be an additional price increase of more than 20 percent.

Think of it this way: interest rates are lower than ever. In return, that would actually justify record-high valuations for stocks. Because if investors no longer receive interest for their money, the only alternative left is shares. Nevertheless, German stocks are by no means too expensive. It may look that way, but you mustn’t forget: When calculating the Dax, the dividend payments are taken into account. Without dividends, on the other hand, the Dax is trading at the level of around 20 years ago. I mean by that: there is still room for improvement.

But what about America? Donald Trump’s re-election would be bad news for the markets.

Of course, there are always risks, but Donald Trump’s re-election is not one of them. It’s hard to convey to people in this country, but American investors have a weakness for Trump. From their point of view, he is the one who helped people to get more money in their pockets through tax cuts, and he is the one who again restricted some strict financial market rules. Because of this, Trump has numerous supporters among richer Americans who invest a lot in the stock market. Don’t fool yourself: Just because Trump’s opponent Joe Biden is arguably a better person, his choice would not automatically be good news for the markets. Different rules apply to the stock exchange than to Fridays for Future.