Bollywood actress Sana Khan married Gujarat based businessman Anas Syed and surprised people. Both these days are enjoying marriage life. Sana Khan is constantly sharing her and her husband’s photos and videos after marriage. Anas Syed has now shared a lovely post.

Anas Syed has shared an unseen picture of Nikah on his Instagram account. In this, Sana Khan and Anas Syed are seen walking together and both have their backs towards the camera. He wrote with this picture, ‘Beautiful wife is not the one who suits you but she is the one who draws you closer to heaven. Allah decided to do a lot of work. ‘



Sana Khan shared a picture of Nikah with husband Anas Syed on her Instagram account on the occasion of New Year. With this picture, he wrote, ‘I wanted the perfect ending, and got the same happy ending of the year 2020. Thanks for accepting me and for loving me so much. Trust me, I will try to be the best to give you the best. ‘



Let us tell you that Sana Khan surprised the fans by first leaving showbiz, after which the fans were stunned by the news of their wedding. Sana Khan married Mufti Anas Saeed of Surat on November 20 in a private ceremony.