Almost a third of Russians (30 percent) refuse to wear masks at work during the coronavirus pandemic. The corresponding survey results were presented by the Superjob service, they were at the disposal of RBC.

Moreover, in five percent of cases, citizens do not wear protective equipment at work, despite the employer’s request. Most often, respondents explain their decision by the presence of antibodies to COVID-19, personal discomfort or disbelief in the seriousness of the coronavirus. At the same time, 14 percent of those surveyed admitted that they wear a mask on their own initiative, although their superiors do not require them to comply with measures to prevent the virus.

According to the survey, women are more responsible for the requirement to wear a mask (73 versus 69 percent of men). In addition, people under 34 are more likely to express their readiness to follow anti-epidemic measures – in this age group, 78 percent of Russians wear protective equipment, while among employees over 45 – only 67 percent.

It also turned out that just under two-thirds of employers force all employees to wear medical masks. Approximately one in five agrees that this requirement is fulfilled only by certain categories of workers – for example, those who directly work with people. In addition, a pattern emerged: the more employees there are in the company, the more often they are required to wear masks.

In the summer of 2020, it was reported that Russians were less likely to wear masks and gloves in public. The share of residents of cities with a population of over one million wearing protective equipment in grocery stores was 81 percent. In parks, masks and gloves are worn by 14 percent of the respondents. In beauty salons, this figure fell to 52 percent.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia over the past day has increased by 16,474 – this is a new minimum since October. The total number of infected has reached 3,901,204. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 74,684 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.