A fifth of Russians who have had coronavirus lose antibodies to it within a few months. This was announced on Sunday, October 18, by the director of the St. Petersburg Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Pasteur, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Areg Totolyan on the air of the program “News of the week” with Dmitry Kiselev.

“The immune system reacted with a small level of antibodies, and after a month or two, there was no trace of these antibodies,” the expert explained, adding that the proportion of such patients is “about 15-20 percent.”

Earlier it became known that 15,099 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Russia over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the epidemic in Russia, 1,399,334 cases of infection have been detected in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 1,070,576 people were fully cured, with 24,187 deaths recorded.

Prior to that, it was reported that scientists had calculated the most pessimistic scenario for the spread of infection in Russia. According to him, in a few months the number of infections will grow to hundreds of thousands per day. A similar scenario is possible if citizens do not wear masks, observe distancing and other protective measures. If the Russians follow these recommendations, then by the beginning of 2021 the number of new infections per day will not exceed 4 thousand.