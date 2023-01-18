Ministry of Health: more than 70% of Russians take antibiotics incorrectly and as self-medication

More than 70 percent of Russians who have taken antibiotics in the past six months have done so incorrectly and as self-medication. This conclusion was reached by scientists of the Central Research Institute of Organization and Informatization of Healthcare of the Ministry of Health (TsNIIOIZ) in the course of a study, the results of which are given by “b”.

Thus, it turned out that over the past 12 months, 54.6 percent of respondents took antibiotics, of which 49.1 percent were self-medicating. At the same time, the vast majority of them bought antibiotics in a pharmacy without a prescription.

Moreover, 73.9 percent stopped taking antibiotics for the rest of the course, as they felt better and decided that they were already cured.

Doctors emphasize that the frequent and incorrect use of antibacterial drugs reduces their effectiveness and poses a health hazard, as it provokes antibiotic resistance and reduces the effectiveness of drugs in case of real need.

