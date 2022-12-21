The percentage of Dutch people who identify as religious will fall to 42 percent in 2021. A year earlier that was still 45 percent. This is evident from figures published on Thursday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

Catholicism in particular is under pressure. Between 2020 and 2021, the share of Catholics in the Netherlands shrank from 20 to 18 percent. Furthermore, all other religious groups also shrank, except for the share of Dutch Muslims. For years, they have made up about 5 percent of the Dutch population. The number of people who say they belong to a different philosophical group than the major religions rose from 5 to 6 percent.

Women are relatively more religious than men. In 2021, 45 percent of the female population considered themselves part of a religious group, compared to 40 percent of men. There are also large differences between age groups. The largest group of non-believers are 18 to 25 year olds; just over a quarter of them are religious. After that, the share of believers per age category steadily rises to two-thirds in the population over 75 years of age. The share of believers in the group of 15 to 18 year olds is on average just over 40 percent.

The Netherlands is “no longer a religious country”, so concluded the Social and Cultural Planning Office in March, because a poll by the institute showed that more Dutch people see themselves as atheists or agnostics than as believers. The secularization trend started in the 1960s. Then the number of churchgoers began to decline at a rapid pace.