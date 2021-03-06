Women are more likely to be vaccinated against coronavirus compared to men. The share of those vaccinated was disclosed to RIA Novosti in the press service of the Moscow Department of Health.

Thus, the number of vaccinated women and men was divided almost equally: 52 percent are women, 48 percent are men. In Moscow, a large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 began on December 5 last year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to begin mass vaccination of the country’s residents from the coronavirus from January 18. According to the head of state, there should be no problems with this, since Sputnik V does not require special transportation conditions.

