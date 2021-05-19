ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The corona numbers in Germany are falling – but the proportion of India mutants is increasing slightly. The world medical chief counters the criticism of the lifting of the vaccination prioritization. The news ticker.

The Corona * figures in Germany continue to show a positive trend. The RKI sees a slight increase in the India mutant in Germany. (see update from May 19, 8:57 p.m.).

Virologist Hendrik Streeck calls on the summer months to be used in preparation to avoid a lockdown in the coming autumn. (see update from May 19, 12:03 p.m.)

World Medical Chief Frank Ulrich Montgomery defends the nationwide lifting of vaccination prioritization. (see first report)

Update from May 19, 8:57 p.m .: According to the RKI, the proportion of corona infections examined is currently two percent. This emerges from a report by the institute, which refers to the week between May 3rd and 9th. In contrast, the share of the British variant fell slightly and was now 87 percent. Previously, this value had always been over 90.

According to the RKI assessment, the India mutant is increasingly detected, but its proportion remains at a low level. “The variant B.1.617.3 has so far not played a role, globally its share of all B.1.617 variants is estimated at only 1.5%,” writes the RKI in the report of May 19.

Update from May 19, 3:31 p.m.: Since this Wednesday, a team of general practitioners in the Ruhr area has been vaccinating once a week – in a church. On the first, up to 250 patients should be immunized in the St. Antonius Church in Castrop-Rauxel. “So far everything has started smoothly and well,” said the local pastor Bernhard Dlugos dpa at the start of the campaign.

In coordination with the community bodies, he was happy to make the church available for this purpose because there was not enough space in the nearby group practice. The response to the offer is very positive. “Finally the church stands for something that most perceive as positive,” said Dlugos. After all, mercy and sick care have always been the task of the church.

In the past few months, the church had already been set up for church services in such a way that compliance with corona hygiene and distance rules could be implemented. In the main nave, for example, every second pew is blocked. Up to four doctors were on duty at the start. The second vaccinations will also take place in the church again.

Update from May 19, 2:51 p.m.: The number of daily corona vaccinations has decreased significantly compared to the previous week. According to the RKI on Wednesday morning, 828,213 people were immunized the day before – in the previous week it was more than a million.

On the other hand, the proportion of second vaccinations has increased: 40 percent of the vaccinations were the second injection on Tuesday. This means that 38.1 percent (31.7 million) of Germans have been vaccinated at least once and 11.9 percent (9.9 million) have been completely vaccinated.

The vaccination rate varies depending on the federal state. The Saarland has the highest rate of at least first vaccinations with 42.4 percent. At 33 percent, Saxony is slightly behind the other federal states.

Update from May 19, 12:45 p.m .: In North Rhine-Westphalia, from Monday, May 31, all students across the country are to be given face-to-face lessons again. This was announced by Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) on Wednesday in the state parliament in Düsseldorf. The decision applies to all school types and with a stable seven-day incidence below 100.

Update from May 19, 12:03 p.m .: A few days ago, the virologist Hendrik Streeck warned of a possible fourth wave of the corona pandemic in Germany *. In a conversation with the television station ntv he now spoke again about a possible impending lockdown in the coming autumn and how this can be prevented.

“One of the strongest effects that we know about coronaviruses is seasonality – that the numbers go down in summer due to warmer weather, higher UV radiation and many other factors,” Streeck explained in an interview. Therefore, he thinks it is likely that this year will turn out to be similar to 2020. “But in the autumn it may be that the numbers rise again,” he warned. In order to prevent an impending corona lockdown, it is necessary “to use the summer months to prepare”, so the call of the virologist. That is exactly what was overslept in the summer months of 2020.

First report from May 19: Berlin – Before the upcoming Whitsun weekend, the corona situation in Germany seems to continue to relax. The number of new corona infections * has decreased significantly compared to the previous weeks. The nationwide seven-day incidence, one of the key values ​​for possible easing and policy action, is also falling. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, the nationwide value on Wednesday morning was 72.8.

The measures of the federal emergency brake, including controversial exit restrictions, seem to have worked. The seven-day incidence is now only in one German state above the emergency braking limit of 100. According to the RKI, the incidence value in Thuringia on Wednesday was 115.3. With Schleswig-Holstein (32.4), Hamburg (35.3) and Lower Saxony (49.9), three federal states even fell below the 50 mark.

In many places, this has made things easier. Numerous corona relaxations have also been decided in Bavaria. If the incidence is constant below 100, beer gardens, among other things, may be opened and cultural institutions with a negative corona test * may be visited.

The corona vaccination campaign * in Germany is also gaining momentum. According to the data from the vaccination dashboard, 37.5 percent of the population have now received at least one primary vaccination. More than 9.5 million people in Germany have already been fully vaccinated. From June 7th, the pace is to be increased further. Then the prioritization of vaccinations will be lifted nationwide, as Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced on Monday (May 17). In the run-up, some federal states had already pushed ahead in this regard.

However, the lifting of the vaccination priority not only caused joy, but also fierce criticism – both from citizens * and doctors. They fear major challenges for the practice staff due to the rush. The arguments of many medical professionals are, however, “not entirely logical”, criticized Frank Ulrich Montgomery, chairman of the World Medical Association, on Wednesday in Deutschlandfunk. “The general practitioners are overwhelmed with the sudden abolition of vaccination prioritization. They asked for it themselves, ”said Montgomery.

He defended the timing of the lifting of the prioritization. The vulnerable groups of the top two priority levels have so far been offered a vaccination “with certainty”. Some are not available or simply do not want to. “Now the whole rest of society does not have to wait for the last vaccine-hesitant and vaccine-hesitant to be vaccinated before the other groups can be vaccinated,” said Montgomery, defending the lifting of the vaccination prioritization. The central problem continues to be the lack of corona vaccine *. (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

