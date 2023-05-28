Or a Mercedes, or a Peugeot or a Fiat. This is a review of Share Now.

The undersigned was recently on a weekend trip to Copenhagen, Denmark. During a city trip you have to rely on public transport if you don’t have your own car with you. Today there are many more options compared to 10 years ago. You really don’t have to limit yourself to the tram or metro to explore a city.

Part transport

E-scooters, bicycles and also cars. Shared transport is starting in all kinds of cities around the world. In some countries faster than others. It often has to do with regulations. The experience also differs per country. In the Netherlands we apparently think it’s normal to demolish things. In Rotterdam, for example, the damaged shared scooters are flying around your ears: worn mirrors, broken hoods.

In that respect, my visit to Denmark was quite refreshing. Clean, tidy, hardly any vandalism encountered. It’s not the first time I’ve visited the country, but it’s the first time I’ve explored Copenhagen. In addition to the metro, I also used Share Now, a common car sharing concept in the Danish capital.

Share Now is originally a German car sharing company. Previously it was known as Car 2 Go. That is probably familiar to you. Years ago, the Smart Fortwo of Car 2 Go was a frequent guest, mainly in Amsterdam. Funny transport for the city center, but it is not a real full-fledged car. And sorry if I kicked Smart fans now.

ShareNow review

The share car company Share Now was created from a merger between Car 2 Go and DriveNow. Since 2022, the company has been part of the Free2Move division of Stellantis. The startup phase is behind us and today the service is mature in use. Share Now is active in several cities and for this review I tested the service in Copenhagen.

The principle works nice and easy, exactly the way you want. You can download an app in the App Store or Google Play Store. Enter your details, share your driver’s license and link your account to a payment method. If your account has been approved (this goes pretty quickly) you can get started. You can find cars using a map on the app. Then walk to the relevant car. It is possible to unlock or lock the car via a Bluetooth connection with your smartphone.

In Copenhagen, Share Now’s fleet at the time of testing consists of the Fiat 500e, Peugeot e-208, BMW i3, BMW 118i, BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz A-Class. Each of them mature cars with different powertrains. You can rent an i3 from 0.54 cents per minute, an A-class for 0.60 cents per minute and a 208-e will cost you 0.34 cents per minute.

During my stay I used the X1, 1 Series and most miles were made with the i3. The latter for a trip to the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, about a 40-minute drive from central Copenhagen.

BMW i3 rental

You get right to the point: driving. Because where can you go by car? Share Now operates in Copenhagen. That means if you leave town, you can’t stop the session. Only when you enter the ring by car again is it possible to stop the session. In the case of my ride to the museum, I had reserved the i3 for 4 hours. That way I could park the car and continue the session. Just before the end of the 4 hours I was back in Copenhagen to park the car. This also makes a shared car easier to use compared to a rental car. You can simply park the shared car in the center at your desired location. A rental car must eventually be returned to the rental company.

Since I have made the most kilometers with the i3 I will take this ride as an example. Renting the BMW i3 for 4 hours has cost the equivalent of 53 euros. Is that expensive? Well, as a Dutchman you quickly believe that it is not cheap. However, if you look at the complete picture, I think it’s not too bad. First, you have a premium car with four seats, heated seats, cruise control, air con. Four separate train tickets will cost you more. In addition, all peripheral costs such as parking and in this case electricity are included. For those five decades I was allowed to drive 150 kilometers with the i3. Extra kilometers cost 0.34 euro cents per km.

I didn’t have to charge on the way, but when I returned I parked the i3 at a charging station, so that the next tenant can drive with a full battery again. You don’t have a separate charge card, it is incorporated in the charging cable, as it were. You touch the charging station with the charging cable and plug it in. The charging session is then started. The fact that you can park anywhere in Copenhagen and not have to worry about parking costs is also relaxing. Parking right in front of a restaurant, for example, is ideal.

For whom?

My experience with Share Now for this review is actually very positive. The app worked well, the cars were clean and a car could be found anywhere in Copenhagen within a few minutes.

Is the shared car service a replacement for a real car if you live in the city? I asked that question to an acquaintance I visited in the city. This person does not have his own car and uses the service a lot. The biggest disadvantage, according to him, is that the car you want is sometimes far away. In his case, a pram is sometimes necessary and that fits more easily in an X1 than in an e-208. It sometimes happens that he first cycles a bit to pick up the X1 in such a case and then back home to pick up the rest of the family. Then a private car in front of the door is a lot easier.

In any case, I think it works great for a city trip. Certainly with a group of three or four people, a ride is cheaper or comparable in terms of costs to public transport. Highly recommended if, like in my case, you travel to Copenhagen and also want to explore something outside the city at your own pace.

The Netherlands

Here in the Netherlands you probably have your own car. If not, Share Now is also active in our country, but still only in Amsterdam. This means that if you use a car, it must also be parked in Amsterdam afterwards. Irritating. Fortunately, there are alternatives. Greenwheels, for example, and perhaps in the long term also Check. The latter started this year with a pilot of shared cars in Amsterdam. So go on, expand that stuff so you can drive from city to city with such a shared car. Only then will the concept really work.

This article Share Now review: driving a BMW for a few tenners appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

