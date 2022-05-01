On the occasion of World Earth Day, Share Now, European leader in free-flow car sharing, announced significant growth in many parameters in the first quarter of 2022. First of all, the number of new users registered to the service, which quadrupled in March compared to January, reaching 850,000 users. in Italy. An increase also due to the recent increase in the price of fuel, which has brought new users closer to car sharing, as a reliable and convenient mobility alternative to counter costs.

“The growth of our users shows how more and more people rely on the shared mobility of Share Now. Having all costs included in the service, car-sharing represents a solution to the increase in the price of fuel and, more importantly, for a more sustainable future. ” – he has declared Luigi LicchelliBusiness Development Lead Italy of Share Now – “On the occasion of World Earth Day, it is important to underline how much car sharing helps cities to reduce road congestion, pollution and the lack of available parking spaces. Each Share Now shared car can replace eight to twenty private cars, often dated and more polluting. In addition, shared vehicles are used six times more frequently, reducing occupied public parking spaces by 86%, as demonstrated by researchers at Carlo Ratti’s MIT Senseable City Lab. ”

In addition to the increase in new registrations, in the first quarter of 2022, Share Now also recorded significant growth in uses: throughout Italy, rentals increased by 22% compared to January and March. In particular Turin marked a + 31%, followed by Rome with + 21% and Milan with + 19%. Furthermore, the leader of car sharing has reached another important milestone: currently Share Now has more than 850,000 users throughout Italy, over 400,000 of whom in Milan, 315,000 in Rome and 140,000 in Turin.