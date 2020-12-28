The stock market once again reached a new high today. The 30-share BSE Sensex Sensex opened 180.05 points higher at 47,153.59, setting a new record on Monday i.e. Monday. At the same time, the Nifty also started with a green mark. Earlier, on December 21, the Sensex had reached an all-time high of 47055.69. Sensex up 307.20 points in early trade 47,280.74 Was touching a new peak of 47,310.76 points. At the same time, the Nifty was at 13,850.95 level with a century of gains.

Market reached new height from abyss

The market witnessed wide ups and downs throughout the year. On the one hand, while the market went to a historically low level, on the other hand it gained momentum. Occasionally there were vigorous fluctuations in a single day. The move of the market has surprised even the small and new investors, who have mastered the business. No one thought that the Sensex and the Nifty which reached the abyss in March end, will soon gain momentum and by the end of the year they will reach record highs. Overall, 2020 was a year of ups and downs that was unthinkable.

When did the market break the record

It is known that after reaching the bottom level in March, on October 8, the Sensex had crossed 40 thousand to 40182. On November 5, the Sensex closed at 41,340. On November 10, the index level at intraday reached 43,227, while it crossed 44180 on November 18 and 45000 on December 4. On December 9, the Sensex closed at 46103.50, up from 46000 for the first time. The Sensex opened at 46284.7 on 14 December. On December 21, the Sensex all-time high reached 47055.69.