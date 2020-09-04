Today, due to softening in macroeconomic conditions, the perception of investors is seeing a huge decline in the stock market. The Sensex is down by 532 points at 38,456.56 and the Nifty is trading at 11,353.25, down by 174.20 points. Today all companies in the Sensex are trading on the red mark.

Yesterday, the fall in banks’ shares led to the fall in domestic stock markets on Thursday. The 30-share BSE Sensitive Index Sensex opened higher on Thursday but finally ended 95.09 points, or 0.24 per cent, down at 38,990.94. Similarly, the NSE Nifty also fell 7.55 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 11,527.45.