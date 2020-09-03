Today the stock market opened with a downward trend, but soon it hit the green mark. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex fell 93.52 points to open at 38,992.51. Currently, the Sensex is trading at a level of 39,152.30 with a gain of 66.27 points. Currently, Asian Paint, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank are seeing a boom.

The BSE Sensex gained 185 points to close at 39,086.03 on Wednesday, amid a strong trend globally. The market rose with the rise in Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys, as capital inflows from global institutional investors continued. The 30-share BSE Sensex started with volatility. In the end, it closed at 39,086.03 points, gaining 185.23 points i.e. 0.48 percent. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty also climbed 64.75 points or 0.56 percent to close at 11,535 points.