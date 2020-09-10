Today, the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex rose 646.40 points to 38,840.32 points and the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty rose 171.25 points to close at 11,449.25. Reliance shares saw a rise in the Sensex today.

After yesterday’s fall, the stock market was bright since morning. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was trading at 38,467 with a gain of 273 points. Sensex gained 270 points in early trade on Thursday on gains in shares of big companies like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.

On Wednesday, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex fell 171 points to 38,200 points on Wednesday, while the Nifty also closed below 11,300 points due to increased selling pressure in the local markets after the fall in Asian markets.