Today the stock market closed with a fall. The Sensex fell 171.43 points to 38,193.92 and the Nifty lost 39.35 points to close at 11,278.

Rupee improved by five paise to close at 73.55 per dollar.

Despite the declining trend in the domestic stock market, the rupee exchange rate rose by five paise to close at 73.55 (temp) against the US dollar on Wednesday after the rupee exchange rate continued to fall for two sessions. The rupee opened weaker at 73.67 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market and finally closed at 73.55 per dollar. This represents a gain of five paise over its previous closing price. During trading, the rupee depreciated in the range of 73.47 to 73.73 per dollar. On Tuesday, the rupee had lost 25 paise to close at a one-week low of 73.60 per dollar.