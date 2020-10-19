The shares of the bank rose sharply on Monday with the stock market rising. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 448.62 points to 40,431 and the Nifty jumped 110 points to close at 11,873.

The Sensex opened up over 300 points in early trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 322.40 points or 0.81 per cent to 40,305.38 points in early trade. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty was trading at 11,848.25 points with a gain of 85.80 points or 0.73 percent.

Market closed on last Friday’s gains

The Sensex had gained 254.57 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 39,982.98 in the previous trading session. Similarly, the Nifty gained 82.10 points or 0.70 percent to 11,762.45 points.

Rupee closed at 73.37 per dollar today

Despite the rise in the domestic stock market, the rupee closed almost flat at 73.37 against the US dollar on Monday at the Interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee opened at Rs 73.38 in the interbank foreign exchange market and closed down by just two paise to close at Rs 73.37 per dollar at the end of trading. The rupee had closed at 73.35 per dollar on Friday.

Crude futures prices down

During trading, the rupee moved up to 73.35 and higher to 73.42 per dollar. The dollar index declined by 0.17 percent to 93.52, reflecting the movement in the dollar against the six major foreign currencies. Meanwhile, the global oil standard Brent crude futures fell 0.44 percent to $ 42.74 a barrel.