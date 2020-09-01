After yesterday’s big fall, today the share market started with an edge. The Sensex is trading at a level of 38,667.93 with a gain of nearly 40 points. At the same time, the Nifty is trading at a level of 11,455.80 with a gain of 68 points.

The BSE Sensex fell by a massive 839 points before the GDP data came out yesterday and after the news of tensions on the India-China border again. The rally in the stock markets from the last six trading sessions ended on Monday. According to traders, profit-booking and the fall in the rupee exchange rate after the recent rally also affected the sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex started strongly and reached the 40,000 mark in morning trade. Later it declined and it fell more than 1,600 points from the day’s high. In the end, it closed at 38,628.29 points, a massive drop of 839.02 points, or 2.13 percent. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty lost 260.10 points, or 2.23 percent, to close at 11,387.50.