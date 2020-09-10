After yesterday’s fall, today the stock market looks bright. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex is trading at 38,467 with a gain of 273 points. Sensex gained 270 points in early trade on Thursday on gains in shares of big companies like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 269.92 points, or 0.71 percent, to 38,463.84 points in early trade. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty was trading at 11,351.05 points, up 73.05 points or 0.65 percent.

IndusInd Bank’s share in the Sensex companies rose nearly three percent. Shares of Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Ultratech Cement were also profitable. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were the losers.

On Wednesday, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex fell 171 points to 38,200 points on Wednesday, while the Nifty also closed below 11,300 points due to increased selling pressure in the local markets after the fall in Asian markets.