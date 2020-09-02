Today, the stock market closed on Wednesday. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex gained Rs 185 to 39,086 and the Nifty gained 64 points to close at 11,535.

The domestic stock market witnessed a flat trend during early trade on Wednesday, amid border disputes between India and China and weak signals from Asian markets. The BSE Sensex was up 58.69 points or 0.15 percent at 38,954.49 after opening around Monday’s closing price, while the NSE Nifty was up 22.95 points or 0.20 percent at 11,493.20 points.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was down 61.45 points at 38,839.35 and the Nifty was trading at 11,469.40, a slight drop of .85. The Sensex saw the highest growth of 5.77 percent in Mahindra & Mahindra. Powergrid closed up 3 per cent, Tata Steel 2.80 per cent, Indusand Bank 2 per cent, Reliance up about 2 per cent. SunPharma, SBI saw a decline.

Rupee falls 16 paise against dollar

The rupee fell 16 paise to close at 73.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday due to weakness in the domestic stock market and the strengthening of the US currency. In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weakly at 73.10 to close at 73.03 at the end of open and volatile trading session, showing a fall of 16 paise from the previous closing price of 72.87. The rupee saw an upper level of 72.90 and a low of 73.13 in day trading. Earlier on Tuesday, the rupee strengthened by 73 paise to close at 72.87 due to RBI’s measures to increase cash.