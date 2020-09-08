The stock market declined amid rising tensions between India and China. Initially, there was a decline of about 200 points in the Sensex when it opened but then it improved. Currently, the Sensex is trading at a level of 38,498.66 with a gain of 81.43 points.

On Monday, investors traded cautiously in IT and FMCG stocks on Monday, amidst cues from global markets. The day’s volatile trading closed the Sensex up 60 points, while the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty closed above 11,350 points at the close. The Sensex gained 60.05 points or 0.16 percent to close at 38,417.23 points yesterday. Similarly, the NSE Nifty index of the NSE rose 21.20 points, or 0.19 percent, to end at 11,355.05 points.