Today, on the first day of the week, the stock market opened bumper and at one time the stock market started touching the level of 40000. In the morning, the Sensex was seen trading up 445 points at 39,912. At the same time, the Nifty was seen trading at a level of 11,768 with a gain of 121 points.

There was a rise in these stocks

Indusand Bank, ONGAC, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, SBI and ITC saw a spurt. At the same time, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Auto are trading on the red mark with the decline.

FPI invested 47334 crores

Foreign investors remain net buyers in the Indian capital markets till August due to excess cash and low interest rates in global markets. He invested Rs 47,334 crore on a gross basis.

According to the data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made a net investment of Rs 46,602 crore in the equity segment so far in August, while Rs 732 crore was invested in the debt segment. FPIs invested a total of Rs 47,334 crore between August 3 and August 28. Earlier FPIs had been net buyers for two consecutive months. He invested Rs 3,301 crore in July and Rs 24,053 crore in June. Rasmic Ojha, executive vice-president of Kotak Securities, said FPIs were net sellers in most emerging and Asian markets except India and South Korea this week.