Today on Friday, the stock market started with a boom. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex is trading up by 187 points at 39,301 and the Nifty is up by 52 points at 11,612.

The BSE Sensex closed with a slight gain of 40 points on Thursday following the expiry of contracts in the futures and options segment amid a weak global trend. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange was also light. This was the fifth consecutive trading session when the markets closed in an uptrend. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex gained 39.55 points to close at 39,113 and the Nifty 9.65, or 0.08 per cent, to end at 11,559.25. This is the fifth consecutive trading session when the stock market closed higher.