On January 1, the first day of 2021, the Nifty closed for the first time beyond the 14,000 level. The BSE Sensex gained 117.65 points to 47,868.98 and the Nifty gained 36.75 points to end at 14,018.50.

Today, the major stock indices Sensex and Nifty gained during early trading on the new year due to buying in IT, auto and select banking and financial stocks. The BSE Sensex rose 119.98 points or 0.25 percent to 47,871.31 during this period. The NSE Nifty gained 38.60 points or 0.28 per cent to 14,020.35. Thus, the Nifty crossed the 14,000 level for the first time.

Auto stocks led by Mahindra & Mahindra rose ahead of the monthly sales figures for vehicles. The Sensex gained the most by 2.3 percent in M&M. Apart from this, SBI, TCS, Infosys, Reliance, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were also included in the rising stocks. According to provisional data of the stock market, FPI on Thursday bought shares worth Rs 1,135.59 crore on a gross basis.

