Today, the Sensex gained 592.97 points to 37,981.63 and the Nifty closed at 11,227.55, a gain of 177.30 points. Today the banking sector shares saw a boom. Axis Bank, IndusAnd Bank, ICICI, SBI shares saw a boom.

Amid positive trend in the global markets in the morning, the major stock index Sensex saw a jump of over 300 points during early trading on Monday. During this period, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries saw growth. In early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading at 37,715.23, up 326.57 points or 0.87 percent. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty rose 96.05 points or 0.87 percent to 11,146.30.

Sensex closed on Friday on decline

The Sensex had gained 835.06 points or 2.28 percent to close at 37,388.66 points in the previous session, while the Nifty gained 244.70 points or 2.26 percent to end at 11,050.25. Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,080.21 crore on a gross basis on Friday, according to stock market data.

According to traders, the domestic market also started picking up due to the positive trend in most Asian markets. The stock markets of Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading up during the afternoon deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

According to Ajit Mishra, vice-president (research), Religare Broking, the results of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review meeting on April 1 will be closely watched by the market. Apart from this, traders will also keep an eye on auto sales figures.