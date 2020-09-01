The Nifty gained 272 points to close at 11470 with the Nifty gaining 82.75 points. In the AGR case, the time has been given to the telecom companies by the Supreme Court to repay the arrears for 10 years, after which Bharti Airtel shares rose the most today.

Bharti Airtel shares closed up 6.38 percent. At the same time, the market closed on the green mark due to the rise in shares of Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Reliance. NTPC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finserv were also profitable. On the other hand, ONGC and ITC shares closed at the red mark.

The trend of global markets was mixed. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 399.53 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 39,027.82 points in early trade. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty was at 11,504.20 points with a gain of 116.70 points or 1.02 percent.

On Monday, the Sensex closed at 38,628.29 points, down 839.02 points or 2.13 percent. Similarly, the Nifty closed at 11,387.50 points, losing 260.10 points or 2.23 percent. The BSE Sensex fell by a massive 839 points before the GDP data came out yesterday and after the news of tensions on the India-China border again. The rally in the stock markets from the last six trading sessions ended on Monday. According to traders, profit-booking and the fall in the rupee exchange rate after the recent rally also affected the sentiment.

