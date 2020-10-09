The Sensex climbed more than 334.57 points during trading on Friday following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy announcement. At the end of trading, the Sensex rose 326.82 points to 40,509.49 and the Nifty rose 79.60 points to close at 11,914.20.

BSE’s 30-share sensitive index Sensex was trading at 40,286.11 points, up 103.44 points, or 0.26 percent, in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty was up 34.85 points or 0.29 percent at 11,869.45.

In the previous session, the Sensex had gained 303.72 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 40,182.67. The Nifty was also up 95.75 points or 0.82 percent to close at 11,834.60. The stock market data showed that Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) had bought Rs 978.37 crore on a net basis on Thursday.