On Friday, the stock market closed with a great lead. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex gained 353.84 points to 39,467.31 and the Nifty gained 88.35 points to close at 11,647.60. Today banking stocks saw a boom. This is the sixth consecutive trading session when the stock market closed higher.

Banking stocks rise

Indusand Bank saw the maximum gain of over 8 per cent. Axis Bank 7.73 per cent, ICICI 4.41 per cent, Sun Pharma 4.30 per cent, SBI 4.22 per cent, Kotak Bank 3.37 per cent, HDFC saw a gain of one per cent. Maruti, Titan, TCS, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, NTPC closed at the red mark with a fall.

Today on Friday, the stock market started with a boom. The BSE major index Sensex gained over 200 points in early trade on Friday on the back of foreign fund inflows along with gains in ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries and positive signals from Asian markets. At one time, the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex gained 187 points to 39,301 and the Nifty was trading 52 points at 11,612. According to the latest stock market data, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,164.32 crore on a gross basis on Thursday.

Sensex closed yesterday

The BSE Sensex closed with a slight gain of 40 points on Thursday following the expiry of contracts in the futures and options segment amid a weak global trend. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange was also light. This was the fifth consecutive trading session when the markets closed in an uptrend. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex gained 39.55 points to close at 39,113 and the Nifty 9.65, or 0.08 per cent, to end at 11,559.25.

Share Market: Sensex is trading at 11600, across 39300 Nifty