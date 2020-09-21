The stock market was the biggest loser this month amid poor global cues. After May 18, the Nifty saw the biggest drop in intra-day. Global markets have seen a sharp decline after news of HSBC being implicated in an 80 million dollar Ponzi scheme. It also affected the domestic stock market. Today the Nifty fell 254 points to close at 11,251. Right there. The Sensex has fallen 812 points to close at 38,034. Due to Corona, Monday proved to be ‘Black Monday’ several times this year. Let us know about the biggest downfalls of this year so far…

History’s biggest decline

23 March 2020. Then only 3 lakh cases of corona were reported worldwide and 13 thousand people had died. After this figure, there was a furore in the global market, due to which a tsunami occurred in the Indian stock market. The Sensex closed at a level of 25,981.24 with a dive of 3934 points. At the same time, the Nifty sunk 1110 points to the level of 7634.

13 big drop this year

The date SENSEX DECREASES 23 March 2020 3,934 12 March 2020 2919 16 March 2020 2713 4 May 2020 2,002 9 March 2020 1941 18 March 2020 1709 28 February 2020 1448 18 May 2020 1068 1 February 2020 988 6 March 2020 894 21 September 2020 811 6 January 2020 764 20 January 2020 735

The 8th major fall took place on 16 March

March 16 proved to be a ‘Black Monday’ for the domestic stock market this year. Earlier on March 9, the market saw a historic decline. Last Monday, Bazar saw the biggest intraday drop of 2467 points in history in one day. On March 16, where the Sensex plunged 2713.41 points, the Nifty also lost 757.80 points. At the end of trading, the Sensex closed at 31,390.07 and the Nifty at 9,197.40. This is the 8th biggest and second biggest decline in the stock market this year.

An epidemic hit the stock market on March 12

March 12, 2020: Stock markets around the world go hungry after the World Health Organization (WHO) declares Corona a worldwide pandemic. The biggest decline was recorded in the history of the Indian stock market. The 30-share sensitive index Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 32,778.14 after dipping 2919 points. This is the 52-week low. On the other hand, the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty also closed at a level of 9,633.10 with a huge loss of 825 points.

Black Monday becomes March 9

The Sensex saw the biggest intraday fall of 2467 points in one day. The Sensex later fell 5.17%, or 1941 points, to close at 35,634. The Nifty lost 538 points and closed at 10,451.

Sensex was broken 1,448 points on February 28

On the last trading day of February, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex lost 1,448.37 points to close at 38,297.29. At the same time, the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty lost 431.55 points and closed at 11,201.75. This is the biggest drop this year.

Big fall on first day of new financial year

On April 1, 2020, it broke 1203 points to close at 28,265.31. The Nifty also closed at 8,253.80, a loss of 343.95 points to welcome the new fiscal year. The Bombay Stock Exchange’s 30-share major Sensex Sensex opened 36 points lower.

18 March 2020

The Sensex opened with a gain of about 500 points and closed 1709.58 points at the end of the trade at 28,869.51. At the same time, the Nifty Nifty jumped 150.45 points. The domestic stock market witnessed a lot of upheaval due to rising cases of corona in the country. The Sensex had broken down to around 2000 points at one time, but after a brief recovery later closed with the ninth major fall of this year.

Sensex was broken by 987 points on the budget day

Earlier on 1 February this year, the Sensex saw the biggest fall of 10 years on the budget day. At the end of trading, the Sensex was down by 39735.56 points, or 2.43 per cent, to close at 39,735.53, while the Nifty lost 300.25 points or 2.51 per cent to 11,661.85.