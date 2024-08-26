Bern (dpa)

Switzerland defender Fabian Schar has announced his retirement from international football, becoming the third veteran player to do so after Euro 2024, preferring to focus on his club career. Schar, goalkeeper Yann Sommer and playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri made more than 300 appearances between them for Switzerland in the last decade before all three announced their retirements.

Schar, 32, said in a statement to the Swiss Football Association that he wanted to focus on his career with his team Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

“After more than ten years and 86 international matches with the Swiss national team, the time has come to say goodbye,” he added.

Schar’s last international match came in the penalty shootout defeat to England in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, where he scored a penalty kick, noting that he scored eight goals during his international career.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin commented on Schar’s decision, saying, “I respect his decision and thank him deeply for his commitment and performance with our national team.”