FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The investors of QIAGEN cashed in on Tuesday after surprisingly positive key data. The biotech company’s stocks had risen to highs since December 2000 before slipping into the red. Most recently, the shares among the weakest stocks in the MDAX of medium-sized stocks lost almost four percent to 44.72 euros.

The biotechnology company continues to benefit from its products for corona tests. The increase in sales and adjusted earnings per share both exceeded analysts’ expectations. After this good news, according to market experts, according to the old stock market adage “Sell on Good News”, investors finally parted with the Qiagen shares and made profits./la/he