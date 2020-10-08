NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The shares of the biotech company Amgen reacted on Thursday with high losses to new study data on a drug against heart failure. As the lagging rear in the Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial), the papers that had only climbed into the leading index a few weeks ago fell by almost six percent.

Amgen missed important goals with the Galactic study of the drug Omecamtiv Mecarbil. JPMorgan analyst Cory Kasimov called the data disappointing. There are now doubts behind the future prospects of this product candidate. He continues to rate the Amgen papers as "neutral ".