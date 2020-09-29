(new: course and more details)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) – GRENKE shares increased the losses of the past few days on Tuesday. At times they lost almost six percent to 29.02 euros. Recently, the paper was able to recover somewhat, but with a minus of four percent was still well below the mark of 30 euros, which means that the losses since Wednesday last week have been around twelve percent. This means that the recovery after the short seller attack two weeks ago has ended for the time being.

An interview of the company’s founder Wolfgang Grenke in the “Handelsblatt”, in which he again comments on the allegations of the shortseller Viceroy, could not support the share price. Among other things, Grenke said that the complex business model had to be explained better. In addition, he essentially confirmed statements made over the past few days.

The allegation of balance sheet falsification and other allegations had the papers crash in the middle of the month. In less than three trading days, the price lost more than half. From 55 euros it went down to prices below 24 euros.

The company and also Wolfgang Grenke himself, who is now resting his supervisory board mandate, repeatedly rejected Viceroy’s allegations. The price recovered somewhat in the first few days after the attack – with the exception of almost 40 euros again at times.

But in the past few days the pressure on paper has increased again. Quite a few analysts had recently suspended their assessment of the Grenke shares./bek/zb/jha/

