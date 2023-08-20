Part of the House of Representatives is dismayed because coffee and tea makers Douwe Egberts and Pickwick are still active in Russia. “I think this is a good reason to review all government coffee contracts,” CDA MP Derk Boswijk emphasizes to this news site. He calls it “unprecedented” that the coffee giant is still active in Russia.

