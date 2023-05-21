Splinters of fear: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Sunday 21 May 2023, at 10.30 pm on La7, Splinters of Fear, a 1996 film directed by Gregory Hoblit, will be broadcast. The screenplay is loosely based on William Diehl’s mystery novel Primal Fear. Edward Norton’s performance in this film earned him a nomination for the 1997 Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor, then went to Cuba Gooding Jr. for Jerry Maguire. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The brilliant criminal lawyer Martin Vail decides to defend the 19-year-old stammering altar boy Aaron Stampler, on whom hangs the terrible accusation of having killed the Archbishop of Chicago Richard Rushman with seventy-eight stab wounds. Martin is the only person who believes in the boy’s innocence, despite the fact that every piece of evidence collected at the crime scene shows Aaron as the only suspect and participant in the crime. Aaron has been suffering from brief memory lapses since the age of twelve and therefore fails to provide his lawyer with a summary of what happened, but only says he saw a “third person” before the murder. The most awaited trial of the moment begins and Aaron’s prosecution is led by a close friend of Archbishop Rushman, District Attorney John Shaughnessy; the prosecutor is an old flame of Martin’s, Janet Venable. During the course of the investigation, new disconcerting evidence emerges that may provide the motive for the murder: Archbishop Rushman forced Aaron to have sex with his girlfriend, Linda Forbes, in the company of Alex, a friend of theirs. During a second interrogation, Aaron confesses that Rushman forced them to have sex on the grounds that it would purge their souls. If they refused, the archbishop threatened to send them begging on the street.

Splinters of fear: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Shards of Fear, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Richard GereMartin Vail

Laura LinneyJanet Venable

Edward Norton: Roy/Aaron Stampler

John MahoneyJohn Shaughnessy

Frances McDormand as Dr. Molly Arrington

Alfre Woodard as Judge Miriam Shoat

Terry O’QuinnBud Yancy

Andre BraugherTommy Goodman

Steven BauerJoey Pinero

Joe Spano as Capt. Abel Stenner

Tony Plana: Martinez

Maura TierneyNaomi Chance

Stanley Anderson: Archbishop Richard Rushman

Jon SedaAlex

Reg RogersJack Connerman

Brian Reddy: Insp. Woodside

Kenneth TigarDr. Weil

Wendy CutlerLou

Azalea DavilaLinda Forbes

Robert Jordan: Himself

David Eckert: Himself

Streaming and TV

Where to see Splinters of fear on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 21 May 2023 – at 10.30 pm on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the website A7.